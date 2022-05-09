Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.33

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 530292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 47.92% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Lyft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

