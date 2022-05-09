LUXCoin Price Down 22.9% This Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $83,413.84 and approximately $50.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,267.59 or 0.99957132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00236235 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00108580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00137890 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00270747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003913 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,340,218 coins and its circulating supply is 13,332,986 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

