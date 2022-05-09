Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had issued 5,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $92,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of LVLU opened at $9.96 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

