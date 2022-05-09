Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $442.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.75 and a 200 day moving average of $390.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

