Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$122.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on L. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.50.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$111.76 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$69.99 and a 52 week high of C$119.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market cap of C$37.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 6.9499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,562,160 in the last ninety days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

