Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$122.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LBLCF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

