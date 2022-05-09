Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 277,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,220,992 shares.The stock last traded at $2.06 and had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.