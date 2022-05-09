Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.77) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.65 ($0.53) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total value of £202,046 ($252,399.75). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($169,312.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.