Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 52 ($0.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 44 ($0.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.77) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 42.65 ($0.53) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total value of £202,046 ($252,399.75). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($169,312.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.