LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.58

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 1982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

