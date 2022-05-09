LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.58

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 1982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.
The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57.
In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after buying an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
