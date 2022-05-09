Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.63

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.63 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 3865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

