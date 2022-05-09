Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $257.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

