Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 146,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares in the last quarter.

CMF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 448,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,204. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

