Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 1.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 286,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $33.05. 2,416,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,354. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71.

