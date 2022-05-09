Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,914,000 after buying an additional 255,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after buying an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,538,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,084. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

