Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404,172 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,850.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,379,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.25. 1,728,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

