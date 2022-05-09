Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,362 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

URTH traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 435,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,547. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.71.

