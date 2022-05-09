Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,408,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,793,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.55 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

