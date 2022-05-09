Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,992 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 18.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $106,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.93. 31,210,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,732,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

