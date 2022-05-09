Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,329 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.62% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.39. 306,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

