Lisa Vorakoun Sells 861 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $44,815.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Vorakoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,500 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $84,150.00.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. 55,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are going to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

