Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 131202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 106.76 and a quick ratio of 106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16.
Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)
Recommended Stories
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.