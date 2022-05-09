Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 131202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 106.76 and a quick ratio of 106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

