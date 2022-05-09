Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.08.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,144. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

