Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 32,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,736 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.66.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.24.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
