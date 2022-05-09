Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 420525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

LGD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$195.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 534,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,687.04. Also, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,647,060.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

