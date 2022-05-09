Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.36. 11,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,587. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

