Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.36. 11,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,587. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after buying an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.