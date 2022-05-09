Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 9.2%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.29. 2,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,947,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 96.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 193.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

