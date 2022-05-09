Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 10.87% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ opened at $6.24 on Monday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

