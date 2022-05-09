Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 42,536 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of WD-40 worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $182.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average is $216.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

