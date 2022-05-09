Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,536 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Hibbett worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIBB opened at $43.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

