Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 135,964 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,964 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

