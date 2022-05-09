Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 43,237 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CorVel worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CorVel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CorVel by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRVL. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,763. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $151.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.03. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $114.93 and a 52-week high of $213.38.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

