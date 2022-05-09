Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at about $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 127.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dillard’s by 272.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,957,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Dillard’s by 1,881.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DDS opened at $309.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $416.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

