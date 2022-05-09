Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $114.27 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

