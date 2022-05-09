Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

