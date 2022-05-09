Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FOX worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.60 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

