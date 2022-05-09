Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,998,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,858 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

