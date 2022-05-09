Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cirrus Logic worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.07 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.