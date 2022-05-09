Kylin Price Down 13% Over Last Week (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 13% against the dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $155,188.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,714.43 or 1.00255421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

