Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Trading Down 43.2% This Week

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00007231 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $401.20 million and $350.51 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

