Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.23

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 3302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

