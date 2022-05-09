Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Koppers’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 EPS.

Shares of KOP opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $510.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90.

Get Koppers alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Koppers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.