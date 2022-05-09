KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $331.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

