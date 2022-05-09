Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.14

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.14 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 365080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.