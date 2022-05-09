Kinross Gold (KGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.92 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

