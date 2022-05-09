Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $26.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $147,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 392,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,255. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

