Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,776,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
