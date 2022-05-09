Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $2.99 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $565.77 million and $63.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00009598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00145395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032713 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.76 or 0.00345374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00038325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 188,914,241 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.