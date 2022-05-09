KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0009

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $4.88 million and $56.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

