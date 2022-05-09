KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

