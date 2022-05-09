Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.59 million.Kadant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.86-$1.96 EPS.

NYSE:KAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.41. 30,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,986. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

