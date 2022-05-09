Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.59 million.Kadant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.86-$1.96 EPS.
NYSE:KAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.41. 30,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,986. Kadant has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.
In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kadant (Get Rating)
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadant (KAI)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.